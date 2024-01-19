Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated Kuwait's new foreign minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya on assuming office, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Fidan invited al-Yahya to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will be held on March 1-3, the sources said.

The two also confirmed their determination to further strengthen relations between Türkiye and Kuwait, they added.

Al-Yahya, a former ambassador to Argentina, has become the first non-royal minister in Kuwait's history as the Gulf country steps up its reform efforts.

Türkiye and Kuwait have various dialogue mechanisms to enhance ties. The Joint Committee for Cooperation held its first meeting in Ankara in 2021 after eight years. Bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened in recent years with deals in several realms, including economic, trade, defense and political areas.