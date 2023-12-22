Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed ongoing developments in Gaza as Israel continues to carry out its ruthless attacks.

In a phone call, Fidan and Safadi exchanged views on a U.N. Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, said diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Amid continued questions about the body's handling of international crises, the U.N. Security Council on Thursday postponed for the fourth time this week a vote on the resolution.

The 15-member council is expected to meet Friday to vote on the resolution submitted by the United Arab Emirates, which reportedly calls for "urgent steps" to allow the safe and unhindered delivery of aid to stricken civilians in Gaza.

Intense closed-door negotiations have been carried out all week by the council to avoid a U.S. veto.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 20,057 since Oct. 7, with at least 53,320 others injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Oct. 7 attacks, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.