Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Saturday held a phone call with his United States counterpart Antony Blinken, discussing latest developments in Russia where rebel Wagner mercenaries continue to advance towards capital Moscow.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.