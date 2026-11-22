Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan touched upon a wide array of foreign policy issues in a lengthy TV interview on Saturday night.

A highlight of the interview was the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance that the country formed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Fidan stated that Ankara's policy prioritizes defending Saudi Arabia, while confirming that officials have not yet made a decision on deploying troops to Yemen.

"Our current policy is aimed at the defense of Saudi Arabia; no decision has been made on deploying troops inside Yemen. However, the necessary support is being provided in defending Saudi Arabia," Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

Highlighting defense industry cooperation among Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and possible future partners as a core pillar of the Mecca Defense Alliance, Fidan noted Türkiye's struggles when allies have denied it weapons.

Fidan said the Mecca security pact is not against any country, stressing that member states instead build mutual trust while advancing broader economic cooperation.

He said defense under a NATO Article 5-style clause is not automatic and requires threat assessments, joint intelligence, defense planning, and a mandate from the Turkish Parliament, similar to deployments in Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Lebanon and international waters.

Noting that Saudi Arabia already cooperates with nearly 30 countries on Yemen, Fidan added that repeated U.S., U.K. and European strikes on the Houthis have failed to halt the war, but Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait turned Yemen into a global security threat.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's vision, Türkiye builds functional, innovative regional mechanisms, including the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance, the Regional Quad (R4), consisting of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, and the Gaza Group of Eight, rather than symbolic structures, said Fidan.

He maintained that acting proactively across dynamic strategic basins before crises escalate has prevented regional and global existential shocks from spilling into Türkiye, turning Ankara into a "constantly sought-after actor" whose concept of "regional ownership" European leaders now echo.

Explaining that informal, non-binding platforms enable candid dialogue without diplomatic formalism, Fidan said that as the U.S. has shrunk its European security footprint amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye convened both the European Quad (E4) – France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – and R4 in Istanbul. He said there are plans to hold a second meeting next month in Berlin, "if everything goes well."

Universal chokepoints

Fidan also highlighted Türkiye's proposal at last month's G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in the U.S. for a binding universal declaration guaranteeing uninterrupted commercial transit through key maritime chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz, the Turkish Straits, Gibraltar, Malacca, and the Panama Canal, regardless of wars or global conditions.

Warning that escalating hostilities in the Black Sea increasingly endanger merchant shipping, Fidan said ships are struck daily and that Russia and Ukraine have declared they will target vessels.

Alongside advisories from Türkiye's Transport Ministry and Naval Forces Command, Türkiye is engaging Russia and Ukraine through coast guard and transport authorities while urging vessels carrying Turks to stay out of the conflict zone, he said.

U.S. ties

On Turkish-U.S. relations and how the defense disputes between the two will come through, Fidan said political will existed on both sides while acknowledging the U.S. has limited maneuvering room due to legislative restrictions.

"There were certain delays (to resolve disputes) based on the authority of the administration. We now see that those have been lifted regarding some long-stalled ammunition purchases," Fidan said.

"However, as you know, the administration has no authority on legislated matters; its room for maneuvering is very limited," he added, referring to the congressional approval needed for some moves by the U.S. administration.

Noting that Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump have shown political will for one-and-a-half years, Fidan said both leaders agreed to remove the issue from the bilateral agenda.

In July, during a one-on-one meeting with Erdoğan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump vowed to remove the sanctions known as CAATSA imposed years ago on Türkiye, signaling a major shift in ties. "We're going to be taking the sanctions off ... We don't want to sanction friends," said Trump.

Fidan argued that excluding Türkiye from U.S. defense cooperation under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) penalties harms American interests, questioning why Washington spared "tons of countries that bought Russian defense systems" from similar sanctions.

Fidan attributed the restrictions to lobbying in the U.S. by "predictable networks" seeking to "exclude Türkiye from U.S. defense cooperation" and secure regional gains for themselves, adding that Israeli and Greek lobbies actively influence U.S. politics against Ankara, creating "lobby wars."

Assessing recent U.S. congressional elections and Israel's Knesset elections, Fidan argued that the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heavily influenced outcomes in both countries.

While Trump's movement navigated domestic debates like immigration under his "America First" doctrine, entering a conflict "as if you were a proxy element" sparked intense domestic questioning of whether Washington was pursuing "America first or Israel first," said Fidan.

Fidan said some newly elected U.S. Democrats reject their party's traditional foreign policy orthodoxy, oppose wars and have internalized the moral collapse surrounding the genocide in the Gaza Strip, while the American right also increasingly criticizes Middle East policies that fail to prioritize U.S. interests.

He stressed that all actors directly or indirectly complicit in Gaza's suffering and blocked aid are paying, and will continue to pay, a political or other price, adding that the blood of Gaza's victims "will change many things."

Highlighting close leader-to-leader diplomacy between Erdogan and Trump that enables public and behind-the-scenes crisis management, Fidan said the U.S. withdrawal from both Syria and Iraq is central to Türkiye's "terror-free region project," while Syrian stability remains vital for regional security.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Iraq's "national unity, cohesion, security, stability, development, and human rights," Fidan backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi's initiatives following his talks with Erdogan, and noted ongoing Turkish-U.S. coordination on issues surrounding the Caucasus, seeking a Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, and the Horn of Africa.

Voice for Gaza

Fidan also said that Ankara keeps the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on the global radar despite other international crises.

"In every speech, every initiative, and every platform wherever it may be, the Gaza issue is one we have not, and will not, allow to be forgotten," Fidan stated.

He noted that while crises involving Iran, the U.S., and the Gulf have preoccupied regional news, Türkiye refuses to let the Palestinian enclave fade from international focus.

Assessing conditions on the ground, Fidan explained that although certain articles of a peace agreement halted the active phase of the genocide, targeted killings persist and limited food deliveries fail to meet urgent needs.

"Food is entering at least, but food alone is not enough," he said, pointing out that recent floods have worsened the humanitarian emergency.

On Erdoğan's orders, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish diplomats have worked to dispatch relief containers to Gaza, said Fidan.

Israel blocked metal containers, however, claiming Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons, and restricted cement, iron and steel, forcing displaced Palestinians to endure floods, storms and cold inside fabric tents, he added.

Heavy rains have flooded temporary shelters in Gaza, exposing displaced families to cold weather. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week that flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people live in flood-prone areas.

Syria’s recovery

Turning to neighboring Syria, Fidan described stabilization as steady though occasionally slow due to widespread physical and institutional destruction, stressing that lifting international sanctions and facilitating refugee returns remain essential for economic recovery.

The government has been seeking to consolidate security and stability in the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after decades in power.

Praising Syria's responsible international conduct, he noted that Damascus' commitment to opposing the export of terror or aggression aligns with Ankara, while the issue of the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG, a topic linked to Ankara's terror-free Türkiye initiative and Syria's stabilization, has moved toward a positive outcome benefiting both tracks.

Ferhat Abdi Şahin, then-YPG ringleader, announced on Aug. 25 the group's dissolution and its full integration into Syrian state institutions.

Contrasting the progress with Israeli ambitions, Fidan argued: "The problem is Israel applying its fundamental regional intent in Syria as well. Israel does not want to see strong neighbors. It wants to see neighbors mired in problems and fragmentation."

Accusing Israel of hiding behind regional crises and proxy entities for years, Fidan said Israel used "American power as a bulldozer for many years to achieve its own goals ... from now on the entire region knows this."

U.S.-Iran deal

On the U.S.-Iran war and how it was crucial to end it, Fidan said that a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran carries critical weight for alleviating global economic strain beyond reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"Hopefully it will succeed. We are also doing everything we can. A U.S.-Iran agreement is not only important for opening the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it is important in the sense of rolling back global financial crises somewhat," Fidan said.

Warning that the fallout from the Iran war threatens international markets, Fidan said: "The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects."

He said diplomatic efforts around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway vital to global energy shipments, remain active, with messages and demands passing between the parties even though the process currently seems deadlocked.

Confirming that mediation efforts are continuing, Fidan noted that he recently discussed the crisis with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Fidan also outlined a two-track framework for addressing disputes involving Iran, arguing that questions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program can be handled within the U.S. and U.N. frameworks.

Other regional issues tied to Iran, however, should be addressed directly by regional countries rather than outside actors, he said.

Saying that in the past resolving regional disputes was left to hegemonic powers, Fidan stressed the importance of regional states developing the political will to find solutions to their own problems.

U.S.-China-Russia summit

Commenting on the recent inaugural trilateral summit of the leaders of the U.S., China, and Russia, Fidan said it was "extraordinarily important" for preventing global crises from worsening, yet rejected comparisons to the post-World War II Yalta Conference.

"Even if problems cannot be solved, it is extraordinarily important for such powers, nuclear powers, to come together, discuss certain issues, negotiate, and look each other in the eye to prevent things from getting worse," Fidan said.

Fidan stressed that direct dialogue signals major powers will avoid escalating existing tensions even without immediate breakthroughs.

Asked whether comparing the Shenzhen gathering to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Allied leaders shaped the post-World War II international order, was overstated, Fidan said: "Very exaggerated, in my view." Drawing on briefings from counterparts who attended the summit, the Turkish foreign minister said the discussions did not go into granular details.

Noting that Trump, Xi, and Putin established a high-level principle on nuclear weapons during their talks, Fidan said that speaking for himself-rather than official Turkish state policy-major concrete steps on disarmament seem unlikely.

He noted several nuclear energy and disarmament summits during the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama, adding that he does not foresee similar outcomes in the current environment.

Fidan also spoke on criticisms leveled by the three leaders against the International Criminal Court (ICC), to which the U.S., China and Russia are not parties.

Addressing complaints that the court is "exceeding its jurisdiction and stepping outside its mandate," Fidan interpreted the stance as a signal that the three powers prefer operating by their own standards of right and wrong rather than an international justice system shaped by large and small states alike.

Turning to broader geopolitical shifts, Fidan argued that the hegemonic international system created immediately after World War II for a couple of dozen founding states no longer functions effectively in a world with nearly 200 UN member states.

He said Washington has reassessed its global strategy under the Trump administration and chosen to withdraw from several traditional post-war roles, effectively declaring: "I am resigning from this role."

Citing Trump's "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" slogan and "America First" doctrine, Fidan explained that the U.S. is reviewing its alliances and refusing to shoulder global burdens alone.

He noted that Washington is signaling across international frameworks, including NATO, that it no longer views itself as solely responsible for European security.