The Foreign Ministry condemned the European Parliament's recent motion on recent developments in Karabakh for false accusations against Türkiye, saying that it is based on the ideologies of some discriminatory MEPs.

"The non-binding motion titled ‘The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia’ adopted by the European Parliament (EP) today (October 5) is an example of irresponsibility, prejudice, bias and ignorance,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry condemned the decision based on the rhetoric of a group of "demagogic and discriminatory” MEPs who for years have been pursuing decisions full of unfounded accusations and allegations against Türkiye.

European politics, where demagoguery, racism, Islamophobia, anti-multiculturalism and anti-integration are gradually gaining strength, is exposing itself with all its excesses in the EP with its current composition, it said.

Türkiye expressed hope for the future of the EU that the current EP, whose term of office will expire soon, gains a new composition made up of constructive, inclusive and sensible representatives who are committed to the EU's fundamental values, it said.

Türkiye put great efforts into establishing permanent peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, carrying out the normalization process with Armenia, making a concrete contribution to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensuring peace based on the international law, in all areas of conflict and humanitarian crises, including the Ukraine war, it said.

The country mobilizes all its means for the establishment of "fellowship and common interests” and is a fundamental actor whose weight and efforts are used in this direction under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ministry explained.

"We consider it a systemic weakness that such irresponsible texts, which no one takes into consideration but will attract the attention of marginal segments, can be presented to us as an EP decision, and we do not take them seriously,” it added.

Azerbaijan regained full control over its territory of Karabakh last month after taking counterterrorism actions in the area, which resulted in the surrender of illegal armed groups, ending a decadeslong conflict.

Authorities have repeatedly said that they will protect the rights and ensure the security of the Armenian residents in Karabakh, in accordance with Azerbaijan's laws.