The Foreign Ministry criticized the European Parliament 2022 report on Türkiye for being full of unfair accusations and prejudices based on disinformation from anti-Türkiye circles.

In a statement released Thursday, the ministry said the report shows biased perspectives regarding the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues, and does not align with historical or legal truths.

The ministry's statement was issued in response to the EP's report, which was endorsed in a General Assembly session on Wednesday.

It noted that EP members have become enslaved by populist policies and are far from developing a correct strategic approach for Europe and the region and is a reflection of the EU body's lack of vision and shallowness amid the ongoing opportunities to revive Türkiye-EU relations. The statement continued by saying that the EP report disregards the fact that Türkiye has the potential to make the bloc a global power in the face of ongoing challenges, including security, energy, climate change, migration and economic problems.

The ministry statement continued by saying that Türkiye hopes the new European Parliament after the elections will act in a neutral, rational and constructive way