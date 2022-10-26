Former Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos "begged" to arrange a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss Türkiye-Greece tensions, retired Ambassador Georgios Aifants claimed.

Speaking to a local broadcaster, Aifandis said that the previous left-wing Syriza-led government's top diplomat Katrougalos begged to meet with Çavuşoğlu during the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in 2019 in order to avoid tensions with Türkiye.

Arguing that the policy of some politicians in Greece, which aimed to avoid tensions with Türkiye and have a "quiet summer" in 2019, did not benefit the country, Aifants criticized the former Foreign Minister Katrougalos.

"When I was ambassador in Finland in 2019, I saw Katrougalos begging Çavuşoğlu for a meeting at the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers meeting," he said.

He stated that Katrougalos and Çavuşoğlu met for half an hour at 10 p.m. that day and added: "When Katrougalos went out, he was relieved that there would be no problems until September."

Aifants claimed that Katrougalos acted in this way to avoid tensions with Türkiye during his tenure as foreign minister prior to the 2019 elections.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea and migrants.

Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean and questions Greece’s sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.