German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's shocking proposal to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as he concluded his regional visit in a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erodoğan in Türkiye on Wednesday.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," said Steinmeier ahead of meeting Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, adding that he doubted Arab states would be open to taking in Palestinians forced from their homes in a mass expulsion.

In a news conference with Erdoğan, he noted that Germany has a common interest with Türkiye to establish lasting peace in the region, and Ankara is a very important actor in this process.

"Proposals to displace or exile Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are causing concern and fear. Such suggestions are also unacceptable under international law. As Germany, we support a two-state solution," he said.

For his part, Erdoğan said Ankara would continue its cooperation with Germany on regional issues, such as the developments in Syria and the latest situation in Gaza.

He noted that maintaining the cease-fire in Gaza requires collective responsibility, and the global community must continue to work toward a two-state solution.

"I believe Germany will provide the necessary support for Syria's reconstruction," he said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier rebuffed Trump's plan as "unacceptable."

Steinmeier previously held talks this week in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Despite growing public pressure, the German government remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s genocidal attacks against Palestinians in Gaza. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that his country bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

The German president met earlier on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, where Steinmeier also expressed skepticism of Trump's Tuesday night proposal for the U.S. to "take over" the war-shattered Gaza and relocating the Palestinians living there.

"I only hear concerns here in the region," he said at the meeting with King Abdullah II.

Trump's shock proposal for the U.S. to "take over" Gaza and permanently displace its Palestinian population drew swift condemnation from both American allies and adversaries.

Countries, including Russia, China, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the U.K. said they continued to support the two-state solution that has formed the basis of Washington's policy in the region for decades, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank.