Greece's attitude towards migrants has reached "brutal levels," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday while he also accused the Western countries of being indifferent to this atrocity and displaying insincerity on the issues of human rights.

"The attitude of our western neighbor Greece towards migrants has now reached the level of brutality," Erdoğan said in his address to the inaugural congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World in Istanbul. "Unfortunately, the Western countries are not responding to this brutality of Greece," he added.

Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Türkiye and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Türkiye has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Erdoğan also slammed the West for displaying insincerity and hypocrisy on the issues of human rights, rule of law and security.

He said the Western countries and some institutions that close their doors to migrants show "high levels of tolerance to the terrorist groups PKK and FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Group)."

The separatist terror group PKK is indeed financing its attack on Syria, Iraq and Türkiye by receiving and collecting donations from those countries every year, he added.

Türkiye has been frequently voicing concerns over European countries' tolerance toward the PKK, however, the terrorist organization still maintains a strong presence in the region, being able to hold rallies and engage in recruitment activities.

The EU's law enforcement agency Europol classified the PKK as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terrorist group, saying in its reports that the group still uses European countries for propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities, even though in most it is officially banned.

While the United States continues to be the main center of FETÖ activities and hosts its leader Fetullah Gülen, many European countries also host FETÖ fugitives who fled Türkiye despite Ankara's extradition requests.

FETÖ orchestrated the July 15, 2016, defeated coup in Türkiye, where 251 people were killed and 2,734 were injured. It was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.