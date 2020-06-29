Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Turkey on June 30, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday.
During the visit, cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international developments, including Turkey-EU relations, will be on the agenda.
Enjoying warm relations in every field thanks to bilateral high-level visits and consultation mechanisms, the two countries upgraded ties to a strategic level with a strategic cooperation agreement in 2013. A High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was also established the same year, co-chaired by Turkey’s president and the Hungarian prime minister, which has gathered once every two years.
