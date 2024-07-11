Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Türkiye's efforts to ensure peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, as he hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's success in facilitating the now-defunct grain deal between the warring nations.

Orban highlighted Erdoğan's diplomatic achievements in a video on his social media account following their meeting on the sidelines of NATO's 75th anniversary event in Washington.

Hungarian premier described his own diplomatic visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China as a "peace mission," and said his efforts continued by engaging with Erdoğan.

The war in Ukraine has reached a brutal level, making peace initiatives essential, Orban stated.

Commending Türkiye's "indispensable" role in peace talks, he noted Erdoğan's unique success in negotiating the Black Sea grain deal. "President Erdoğan was the only successful statesman who was able to conclude a Russian-Ukrainian agreement," he added.

Despite the significant divide between the warring parties, Orban stressed joint efforts by peace advocates could advance toward a resolution, asking the Turkish president to support Hungary's peace mission.

Orban and Erdoğan held a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.