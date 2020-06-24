Israeli authorities on Wednesday destroyed a plaque with a Turkish flag on it in Jerusalem.
The plaque was placed by Turkey after a restoration project at a cemetery in east Jerusalem to mark Turkey's contribution to the site.
Israeli authorities destroy a plate that has been placed by Turkey after a restoration project at a cemetery in East Jerusalem.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 24, 2020
The plate was hung to explain the Turkish contribution and the job that had been done
Via @fatiher99 pic.twitter.com/jyTPhaFuKL
Relations between Turkey and Israel drastically declined in 2010 after 10 activists were killed following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish aid ship, the Mavi Marmara, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.
The event caused an unprecedented crisis after decades of peaceful Turkish-Israeli relations. Both countries even gathered their diplomatic envoys following the massacre.
Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel's policies targeting Palestinians, including illegal settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.