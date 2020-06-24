Israeli authorities on Wednesday destroyed a plaque with a Turkish flag on it in Jerusalem.

The plaque was placed by Turkey after a restoration project at a cemetery in east Jerusalem to mark Turkey's contribution to the site.

Israeli authorities destroy a plate that has been placed by Turkey after a restoration project at a cemetery in East Jerusalem.

The plate was hung to explain the Turkish contribution and the job that had been done

Relations between Turkey and Israel drastically declined in 2010 after 10 activists were killed following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish aid ship, the Mavi Marmara, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The event caused an unprecedented crisis after decades of peaceful Turkish-Israeli relations. Both countries even gathered their diplomatic envoys following the massacre.

Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel's policies targeting Palestinians, including illegal settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.