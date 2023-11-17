Israel's attacks against Palestinians in Gaza must end, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement released after meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Erdoğan, and German counterpart Steinmeier agree that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue.
