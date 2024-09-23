The Foreign Ministry criticized countries supporting Israel, as the country tries to escalate violence in the region by targeting Lebanon.

"Israel's attacks on Lebanon mark a new phase in its efforts to drag the entire region into chaos," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry continued by saying that countries that unconditionally support Israel are helping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shed blood for his political interests.

"It is imperative that all institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, especially the United Nations Security Council, as well as the international community, take the necessary measures without delay," the ministry added.