The Politics and New Paradigms Forum (PNP) will focus on recent global crises, the future of politics and political philosophy as existing solutions and structures have failed to solve grave issues, Deputy Chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Numan Kurtulmuş said on Friday.

“Our aim here is to provide the expression of new ideas for the solution of the problems faced by humanity and to take the first step in starting to discuss new initiatives regarding the politics of the future,” Kurtulmuş said.

In his opening speech at the forum held on the 20th anniversary of the AK Party coming to power, Kurtulmuş drew attention to the fact that the world is dealing with extraordinary crises such as the Russia-Ukraine War and global migration.

“The countries that can remain resilient during the crisis are the strong countries. However, they should reinforce their own power by offering solutions to the problems of other countries in the world. The Century of Türkiye will be important in this sense in terms of world politics. Considering the Russia-Ukraine war, if we have to say something for the future of humanity, we as Türkiye have full faith that the conflicts will be resolved by agreement from the very beginning,” Kurtulmuş stressed, referring to the Century of Türkiye strategic action plan recently announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to guide the next 100 years of the republic.

In his speech, Kurtulmuş emphasized that while the issue of immigration was only an economic and political problem at first, it has now become a humanitarian and moral problem.

Referring to the issue of the Black Sea grain corridor, which was reopened with the mediation of President Erdoğan in the past days, Kurtulmuş said, "Türkiye does not see the opening of the grain corridor as just a commercial activity. It acts with the awareness that there is hope for life for the poor people in Africa."

Stating that Islamophobia, which has come to the fore in European politics recently, will also be discussed at the forum, Kurtulmuş emphasized that it is very important for the good of humanity to take a common stance against Islamophobia and find a solution to it.

Noting that nine separate sessions will be held within the scope of the forum, Kurtulmuş stated that the program will conclude with a larger meeting under the title "proposals for the good of humanity" on the last day of the forum on Nov. 5.

“I would like to say that this forum is an important effort and will make significant contributions to both the world and Türkiye. But most importantly, I am happy to be at an international event that shows that it has the courage to discuss world issues, organized by the AK Party, which is the most important supporter of the vision of the Century of Türkye,” Kurtulmuş stressed.

In addition, Erdoğan is expected to attend the forum on Nov. 5. Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Efkan Ala, who is responsible for the party's foreign affairs, and AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik are also among the participants.

The AK Party's rise gained momentum on Nov. 3, 2002, just one year after its foundation, as it achieved enormous success in its first general elections, garnering 34.3% of the vote and earning 363 seats in Parliament.

Since then, the party has participated in six general elections – in 2002, 2007, 2011 and June 2015, and the snap elections of November 2015 and 2018 – and won them all.

As a result, in the last two decades, two presidents and four prime ministers were elected by the AK Party.