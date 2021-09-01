Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Martin Griffiths, U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, discussed on Wednesday the situation in Syria and Afghanistan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Both underlined that the only way to truly resolve the humanitarian crisis in Syria is to find a political solution.

Kalın and Griffiths also voiced that stability and a peaceful transition are necessary to prevent the situation in Afghanistan from deteriorating.

It was stated that Turkey does not have the luxury to shoulder another refugee wave and that the international community must swiftly take responsibility in a decisive manner.

Turkey and the U.N. agreed to continue cooperation and close coordination to prevent humanitarian crises.