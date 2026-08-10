Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Ankara on Monday, with talks focusing on strengthening bilateral and interparliamentary cooperation as well as regional and global developments.

Kurtulmuş received Stocker at Parliament in Ankara on Monday as part of the Austrian leader's official visit to Türkiye.

During the meeting, Kurtulmuş and Stocker discussed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on cooperation between the two countries' parliaments, as well as regional and global developments.

The two officials also exchanged views on steps that could further strengthen ties between Türkiye and Austria.

Kurtulmuş thanked Stocker for his visit and expressed hope that the talks would contribute to further deepening Türkiye-Austria relations.