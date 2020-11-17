Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed the decision by the country's warring sides to hold elections in December 2021, while the U.N. representative in the country said efforts are underway to secure the war-torn country's oil fields.

Fayez al-Sarraj said in a statement that he welcomed setting the date for elections on Dec. 24, 2021, and the country's electoral commission would allocate funds for carrying them out.

The agreement was reached during U.N.-sponsored talks in Tunisia between representatives of the internationally recognized Libyan government and putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Meanwhile, the deputy head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Monday that efforts are underway to unify the protective forces for the country's oil field facilities.

Stephanie Williams told local journalists that a Libyan oil field which will resume production next year will be guarded by a protection force as a pilot project for safeguarding the country's oil fields.

She said the U.N. supports the oil companies that contribute to oil production in Libya by observing the country's sovereignty.

The chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanallah, clarified that securing and protecting the oil field facilities will be carried out by two existing forces along with a new protection force that will work under the NOC's command.

The easing of a blockade by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's militias, which had cut output by more than 90% to around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), has seen production recover to about 500,000 bpd. The Tripoli-based National Government of Accord (GNA) expects that to double by year-end.

But after years of repeated shutdowns, damage to infrastructure and lack of investment, a return to the country's pre-civil war capacity of 1.6 million bpd appears some way off.

On Nov. 3, the Libyan joint military commission (5+5) agreed in Ghadames in southwest Libya to set mechanisms to implement a permanent cease-fire reached on Oct. 23.

On Nov. 9, intra-Libyan talks were held in Tunisia under U.N. sponsorship in which the rival parties agreed on a permanent cease-fire. The talks were postponed until next week, however, due to a lack of consensus on who will lead the transition process.

The participants agreed to establish a new Presidential Council and executive body to manage the transition period and hold national elections, according to Stephanie Turco Williams, the deputy head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

With Turkey's help, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has made significant gains against Haftar's forces in recent months.