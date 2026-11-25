Khalifa Haftar, once a staunch opponent of Türkiye, made his inaugural visit to the country on Wednesday for talks, possibly including one with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Leader of the Libyan National Army, which controls the country’s east, was welcomed at the airport in Ankara by Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Libya has remained politically and institutionally divided following the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and the outbreak of renewed conflict in 2014.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, operates in western Libya, while a rival administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar operates in the east.

Having expanded its engagement with Haftar’s camp in recent years, Türkiye has emerged as one of the few external actors maintaining channels of communication with both sides.

On Nov. 22, Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Dbeibah in Istanbul as Ankara stepped up diplomatic contacts ahead of Erdoğan’s planned visit. Fidan met Haftar in Benghazi last August.

Türkiye also hosted Haftar’s son, Khaled Haftar, chief of staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA), in early November as part of its growing engagement with eastern Libya.

In October, Türkiye hosted talks between military representatives from eastern and western Libya aimed at unifying the country’s military institutions.

Haftar’s forces control the port city of Benghazi, where two Russian ships were attacked at the weekend in a surprise operation claimed by Ukraine.

Haftar has close links with Russia and Ankara has also sought to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war. The attack in Benghazi that sank a Russian warship and damaged a Russian freighter shocked even many of Ukraine's allies.

The Tripoli government has demanded an explanation from Ukraine, while the eastern administration has called for an international inquiry into the alleged Ukrainian military presence in Libya.

Haftar's son and heir designate, Saddam Haftar, announced on social media, meanwhile, that he is in Qatar, which has also played a mediating role in international conflicts.