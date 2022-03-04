There will be a major crisis in the region if there is no intervention in the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva warned Thursday.

Sadık Arslan issued the warning at an urgent U.N. Human Rights Council debate on the human rights situation in Ukraine following Russia's military operation, where he stressed the importance of putting a stop to the aggression.

Arslan told the 47-member council that Russia's actions are unjustified and amount to a serious violation of international law and order.

He underlined that Turkey rejects and condemns the unlawful acts that threaten regional and global security. "We call on Russia to stop military operations and withdraw its forces from Ukraine,” he said.

Arslan noted Turkey's efforts to achieve a cease-fire as soon as possible and called on U.N. member states to adopt a firm stance against violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the European Union, United States and United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to U.N. figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at more than 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).