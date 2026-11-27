Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia held the second regular meeting of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance's Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad on Friday, reaffirming that Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of regional security and stability.

The meeting reaffirmed that Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and threatening regional security and stability were unacceptable, while Türkiye reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in televised remarks, said the meeting agreed to continue supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation of regional tensions and encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Dar said the three sides reiterated their condemnation of the attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen that have targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The three sides reaffirmed their support for the kingdom "in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity" under the defense pact, Dar said.

The Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi flags lined the route through Islamabad as vehicles carrying delegates traveled through Islamabad under tight security.

The importance of resolving the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran through diplomatic means was also emphasized, along with the continuation of initiatives undertaken by alliance members to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu attended the meeting, which focused on regional security developments and strengthening trilateral defense cooperation.

The humanitarian devastation caused by Israel's attacks in Gaza, escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank and violations of the historical status quo in East Jerusalem were among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

The alliance members stressed that increasing Israeli settler violence in the West Bank and violations of the historical status quo in East Jerusalem had reached unacceptable levels.

On Syria, Türkiye reiterated its commitment to preserving the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and establishing lasting security and stability.

The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the agreement was held in Istanbul on Aug. 31, with Türkiye serving as host.

The committee subsequently convened an extraordinary meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5 following Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the high-level gathering, Pakistani authorities declared a public holiday in Islamabad on Friday and imposed special movement restrictions across the capital.

Islamabad was decorated with Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi flags, while government buildings, including Parliament, were illuminated in the national colors of the three countries.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad meeting coincided with Türkiye's completion of the domestic ratification process for the trilateral defense agreement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan formally approved the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a decision published in Türkiye's Official Gazette on Friday.

The presidential approval completed Türkiye's ratification process following Parliament's adoption of the agreement earlier this month.