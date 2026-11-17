Türkiye and Bangladesh have maintained strong relations for decades despite the geographical distance between them. However, in recent years, their bilateral ties have begun to take on a new dimension.

Shama Obaed Islam, Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs, said that relations have improved further since the government took office in February. Highlighting Türkiye’s positive role in strengthening bilateral relations, Islam thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government.

"We appreciate Türkiye’s offer to cooperate with us in knowledge-sharing, technology transfer and energy production,” Islam told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview during the COP31 climate summit last week.

Stressing that Bangladesh aims to expand cooperation with Türkiye in the field of renewable energy, Islam said the country has embarked on an energy transition nationwide through solar panels and rooftop solar systems.

“We feel that we can benefit from Türkiye’s experience,” Islam said, noting that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman aims to leave a clean country for future generations in Bangladesh.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Türkiye and Bangladesh had agreed to step up cooperation in renewable energy during bilateral talks in October 2025. Türkiye’s expertise in green technologies and Bangladesh’s growing demand for diversified and sustainable energy solutions were emphasized.

Shama Obaed Islam, Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs, is interviewed by Daily Sabah’s Ayşe Begüm Gürkan during the COP31 climate summit, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026. (Photo by Ayşe Begüm Gürkan)

After the new government was established in Bangladesh, a series of bilateral meetings took place in recent months. The two countries reiterated their interest in exploring potential cooperation not only in renewable energy but also in nuclear energy and onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration, under a win-win approach. Türkiye is also considering providing technical expertise, investment and renewable energy technologies to support Bangladesh’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.

Islam said Bangladesh’s government was also keen to explore new initiatives and was closely following the Zero Waste Initiative spearheaded by Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdoğan.

Referring to meetings on the Zero Waste Initiative, Islam said, “The prime minister’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, had a meeting with Mrs. Erdoğan, where we discussed how we could generate energy from waste.”

Drawing attention to the impact of the climate crisis, particularly on vulnerable communities, Islam said women and children were among the groups most severely affected by climate-related disasters.

“So whenever there are disasters caused by climate change, women and children are the most vulnerable groups,” she said.

Islam emphasized the importance of bringing women into education and professional life to promote women's empowerment. Türkiye and Bangladesh could grow together by sharing their knowledge and experiences in these areas, she noted.

Islam also identified the refugee crisis as another key humanitarian concern shared by Türkiye and Bangladesh, emphasizing Dhaka’s sensitivity to the issue.

“We have more than 1.3 million Rohingya who have been in Bangladesh for the past 10 years,” Islam said, adding, “We want the Rohingya community to return to their homeland with dignity.”

Islam stressed that Bangladesh needed international support to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

As of November 2026, Bangladesh remains among the world's largest host countries for refugees. According to a 2026 United Nations report, women and children make up more than half of the Rohingya refugee population. Meanwhile, UNICEF reported that approximately 34% of Rohingya children between ages 5 and 18 lacked access to learning opportunities supported by the education sector.

Türkiye, on the other hand, has been hosting Syrian refugees since April 2011 under a temporary protection framework. According to Turkish ministry reports, the Syrian refugee population peaked at more than 3 million in 2022. UNHCR reported that around 755,000 Syrians had returned since December 2024, as of September 2026.

Noting that Bangladesh and Türkiye were not the only countries facing such challenges, Islam pointed out that humanitarian and refugee crises, conflicts and wars were unfolding in different parts of the world.

“So, globally, whether it is Gaza, Ukraine, the Gulf or our Rohingya refugee crisis, the world needs to unite to stop wars,” she said, calling for greater international cooperation to bring conflicts to an end.