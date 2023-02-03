The majority of people in Finland prefer proceeding with the country’s NATO membership without Sweden, a report said Friday.

Some 53% of respondents in a poll by research company Taloustutkimus were against the idea of waiting for Sweden, which could face delays due to factors such as opposition from Türkiye, daily Ilta-Sanomat reported.

Around 28% wanted Finland to only move ahead with its neighbor.

In general, 82% of respondents supported Finland’s decision to become a part of NATO, with a mere 8% opposing it, the report said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Unanimous agreement from all NATO members – including Türkiye, a vital member for more than 70 years – is needed for any new members to be admitted to the alliance.

Under a memorandum signed last June between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists to gain membership in the NATO alliance.

In the agreement, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots, and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), and to extradite terror suspects to Türkiye, among other steps.

Türkiye says the countries, particularly Sweden, need to do more to fulfill their promises, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terrorist group and the burning of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in Stockholm in front of the Turkish Embassy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week ruled out greenlighting Sweden’s membership as long as it permits attacks on the Quran.

"Our view on Finland is positive, but not on Sweden,” he said, signaling a willingness to support Finland’s NATO bid separately from Sweden’s.