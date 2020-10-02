NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official visit to Turkey on Monday.

Stoltenberg will visit senior government figures in Turkey and Greece next week, as the alliance tries to defuse a dangerous stand-off between the two member states.

The NATO chief will be in Ankara on Monday to see Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and in Athens on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his office said in a statement.

On Thursday, NATO had said that a military deconfliction mechanism between Greece and Turkey for the Eastern Mediterranean disputes has been established.

Following a series of technical meetings between the military delegations of Greece and Turkey at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, a bilateral military deconfliction mechanism was established, it said.

The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean and includes the creation of a hotline between Greece and Turkey to facilitate deconfliction at sea or in the air, it added.

Stoltenberg had said in a statement: “I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism, achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey, both valued NATO Allies. This safety mechanism can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying dispute, and we stand ready to develop it further. I will remain in close contact with both Allies.”

Turkish and Greek military delegations have agreed on “general principles” in NATO talks, Turkey’s Defense Ministry also said following NATO's announcement.

Turkish and Greek military delegations held a series of NATO-hosted technical talks, starting from Sept. 10. The talks had been planned after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Stoltenberg in early September.

The sixth round of the talks was held Tuesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.