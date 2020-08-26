NATO's strategic military command on Thursday welcomed Turkey sending medical aid to Bosnia-Herzegovina among other Balkan countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying "we are stronger together."

"Turkey provided aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to assist in the fight against #COVID19," the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said on Twitter.

"NATO Allies and partners continue to support each other during this pandemic and show we are Stronger Together."

Ankara on Wednesday sent medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight COVID-19, the virus that has infected almost 1.5 million people in 184 countries and territories.

Masks, overalls and test kits prepared by Turkey's Health Ministry have been delivered to Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Many countries thereupon extended their thanks to Ankara.

The crates containing the supplies for the Balkan nations again carried the words of the 13th-century Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.

The virus, since its inception in China late last year, has killed nearly 90,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.

The epicenter has now shifted to the United States and Europe, which lead in the number of cases and deaths worldwide.