NATO will react if there is any attack or aggressive behavior against Sweden or Finland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday at the press conference before the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, set to be held on Nov. 29-30 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"It is inconceivable that NATO would not react if there were any attacks or aggressive actions against Sweden or Finland,” Stoltenberg stressed.

Answering a question about the membership applications of Sweden and Finland, Stoltenberg reiterated that the accession protocols signed after the applications of the two countries were approved by the assemblies of 28 member countries but not by Hungary and Türkiye.

Believing the remaining two countries will approve, Stoltenberg called for this development to happen as soon as possible. Likewise, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintained that his parliament would approve Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO next year.

Pointing out that this is among the issues he discussed with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul earlier this month, Stoltenberg said that Sweden and Finland fulfilled the requirements of the tripartite memorandum they signed with Türkiye in June.

Stoltenberg stated that Sweden has changed the anti-terrorism law, making it more stringent, and removed arms export restrictions and that both countries have a long-term commitment to cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Emphasizing that the NATO membership of the two countries will strengthen the alliance, Stoltenberg pointed out that some countries, including the U.S. and England, offer security guarantees to Sweden and Finland.

"Both Finland and Sweden participate in all NATO activities, military and civilian," he added.

Along with Finland, Sweden applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye had objected over security concerns related to the banned PKK and other terrorist groups, and over the Nordic states' arms-export bans. The three sides signed a memorandum in June that lifted Türkiye's veto and obligated Sweden and Finland to address its remaining concerns.

The trilateral agreement that Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the PKK terrorist organization, its Syrian wing YPG or the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). The deal also said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

The YPG is an extension of the PKK, which launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the EU and the U.S.

Sweden, along with the U.S. and several other NATO countries, has supported the U.S.-backed YPG in the fight against Daesh. Türkiye has vowed to block Sweden's application if it does not stop this support. All 30 standing NATO allies need to approve any expansion of the bloc. The application has been approved by 28 of NATO's 30 countries.