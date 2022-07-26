The ambassadors of four countries presented their credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.
Erdoğan welcomed separately Marek Solczynski of the Vatican, Nadir Yousif Eltayeb of Sudan, Agon Vrenezi of Kosovo, and Djuma Kauzeni Rashidi of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.
The envoys also took commemorative photos with the Turkish president.
