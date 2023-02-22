The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is calling on member states to cooperate with Türkiye over “the earthquake of the century,” Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said Wednesday during a visit of solidarity to the country’s disaster zone.

“Our arrival here is thanks to our Muslim fellowship,” Taha told reporters after receiving briefings on the developments of the earthquake and holding a meeting with Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül and mayor Fatma Şahin, as well as the officials of provincial industrial and commercial chambers.

“I have eternal faith that industrial and commercial cooperation between 57 member states and experts across these nations will work together,” Taha noted.

“As people living in nations belonging to the OIC, we are aware of the great pain and challenge Türkiye is facing. We are aware this is the earthquake of the century,” the secretary-general said.

“We believe businesses in member states must abide by this awareness and act in coordination with you (Türkiye). All organization members have been called upon to support Türkiye," Taha informed.

“Although there were many people who wanted to come here with us, we couldn’t make this trip with a crowded group due to certain practical reasons, but everyone is aware of the situation and ready to cooperate with Türkiye. I know everyone is supporting you (Türkiye),” Taha assured.

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the U.N., with its 57 member states spread across the four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, in response to an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

The death toll from the disaster in Türkiye climbed to over 42,000 people Wednesday. Another pair of earthquakes jolted Hatay on Monday, two weeks after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude tremors centered in Kahramanmaraş.

Monday’s tremors, too, claimed at least six lives adding to the number of people injured during the series of disasters.

Neighboring Syria took the second most significant damage after Türkiye, reporting over 5,800 casualties and at least 14,000 injuries since Feb. 6.

Türkiye has begun winding down rescue efforts in eight provinces while operations continue in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay.