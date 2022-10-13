Türkiye's aim is to stop the bloodshed in the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible despite hurdles, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday at a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.