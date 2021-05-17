President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a phone call with Pope Francis on Monday underlined that his continued messages and reactions concerning Israeli attacks on Palestinians will help mobilize the international community as well as the Christian world.

Stating that an “atrocity” is being committed in Palestine, Erdoğan added that Israel is answerable to not only the Palestinian people but the whole of humanity, including Christians and Muslims.

Erdoğan further highlighted that Israel, which is blocking access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, limiting freedom of worship, is undermining human honor while also endangering regional security.

He stated that all of humanity must unite in the face of Israel’s illegal and inhumane practices that also violate the status of Jerusalem.

The president pointed out that Turkey has been engaging in busy diplomatic action to deter Israel and ensure it is punished for its actions, while the United Nations Security Council has fallen short in displaying its necessary responsibility.

If the international community does not punish Israel, which is conducting crimes against humanity, Palestinians will continue to be massacred, Erdoğan added.

Israeli strikes killed 42 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the worst daily toll in almost a week of deadly clashes, while U.N. Security Council talks fizzled out despite global alarm at the escalating conflict.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded for an immediate end to the "utterly appalling" violence and warned of an "uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis."

But the council meeting, already delayed by Israel's ally the United States, resulted in little action.

The death toll keeps rising in the Gaza Strip as rescuers extract bodies from the vast piles of smoking rubble and the bereaved are left to wail in grief.