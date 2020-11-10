President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory in the 2020 presidential election and said Turkey is determined to maintain close cooperation with Washington.
In his letter to Biden, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's "determination to work closely with the U.S. Administration" in the coming period, adding that "the strong cooperation and alliance" between the two countries would continue to contribute to world peace.
