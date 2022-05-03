President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged greetings with world leaders on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Erdoğan exchanged Bayram greetings in phone calls with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, Erdoğan exchanged holiday greetings with leaders of other majority-Muslim leaders and received a call from Israel's President Isaac Herzog.