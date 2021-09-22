President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held meetings with the leaders of several European countries and Africa in New York City, as part of his visit to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoğan's meetings with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Polish President Andrzej Duda were held at the newly inaugurated Turkish House (Türkevi), across from the U.N. headquarters.

He held another meeting with Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the U.N.

The Turkish leader later held meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Sauli Niinist at Turkish House.

The meetings were held separately behind closed doors for about half an hour.

President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also conducted heavy diplomacy traffic in New York.

Çavuşoğlu met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the same day.

On Monday, Erdoğan received United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Türkevi in a meeting that lasted 40 minutes and also attended by Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

Erdoğan also met Monday with the president of the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and veteran Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkır took place at Turkish House.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan received Guterres to discuss issues related to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Cyprus.

Çavuşoğlu also held separate meetings with his Colombian, Venezuelan and Bahraini counterparts in New York.