President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas in Istanbul on Saturday for high-level talks between the two neighboring countries, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced Friday.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran confirmed the Nov. 28 meeting in a statement, without providing further details on the agenda.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over several issues, including competing claims to jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy, the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, and the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea.

Months ago, Türkiye announced work on a draft bill on the country’s maritime rights nicknamed the Blue Homeland law. The bill, which aims to cover all legal aspects of what Türkiye calls the “Blue Homeland,” or maritime areas where the country has sovereignty, will cement and clarify the rights across Black Sea, the Aegean Sea, the Mediterranean, as well as the Marmara Sea. Safeguarding Blue Homeland rights is essential for Ankara, especially at a time of growing international cooperation, particularly with Israel, for Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, whose maritime claims contradict those of Türkiye and other countries.