One of the most important meetings in the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia since the end of last year will take place on Thursday in Prague between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Reports indicate that Erdoğan will meet with Pashinyan in Prague, where he will attend the European Political Community Summit (EPC), which will be held for the first time with 27 EU members and 17 invited non-EU countries.

It is yet to be seen whether the meeting will have repercussions on the unfinished permanent peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as impact the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.

The first issue on the agenda of the two leaders will naturally be the normalization process and the next steps to be taken.

Erdoğan is expected to give messages to Pashinyan that the talks between the special representatives should be held alternately in Türkiye and Armenia, not in third countries, that provocations should be avoided in order to avoid further tensions in the region, and that the final peace agreement should be signed with Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the talks that started in Moscow in January, Turkish and Armenian special representatives, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubenyan met four times. The fifth meeting of Kılıç and Rubenyan, which was supposed to be held in September, could not take place due to the violent clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.