President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is paying an official visit on Sunday to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where he is expected to attend ceremonies and visit the recently reopened ghost town of Varosha (Maraş).

Upon the invitation of Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Erdoğan is scheduled to attend ceremonies on the country's 37th anniversary of foundation, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Tatar will discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with steps to further strengthen the close cooperation between Turkey and the TRNC. They will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue, it said in a statement.

Also, Erdoğan will attend the official opening of Lefkoşa Emergency Hospital, it added.

Erdoğan's visit comes nearly a month after former Prime Minister Tatar was elected the new president of the country. Erdoğan hailed Tatar's election as the start of a "new era" on the island of Cyprus. Last week, Erdoğan said his visit to the TRNC underlines solidarity with the "motherland."

Tatar was elected TRNC's fifth president after winning nearly 51.69% of the votes in the second round of elections on Oct. 18. He assumed office on Oct. 23. Last week, Tatar held his first informal meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades. The face-to-face meeting took place at the residence of the head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, in the buffer zone in Nicosia and lasted about two hours.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece. Turkey's military intervention stopped the yearslong persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.

The TRNC was established in 1983 on the northern tier of the island and is only recognized by Turkey. The country has faced an ongoing embargo on commerce, transportation and culture ever since.

Turkey, as a guarantor nation of the TRNC, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the region. Ankara has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the region's resources.

Last month, the TRNC partially opened public access in the town of Varosha, which had been abandoned for the past 46 years, in a move welcomed by Turkey and criticized by Greece.

Varosha was a famous resort region in Cyprus that boasted a capacity of 10,000 beds across more than 100 hotels; however, it has been closed since 1974. Varosha is located just north of the "Green Line," which is the present-day border between the two communities and was closed for settlement subsequent to a U.N. decision in 1974. The city is protected by a 1984 U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution, stating that the empty town can only be resettled by its original inhabitants.

If the Greek Cypriots had accepted the 2004 U.N. Cyprus reunification plan, the Annan Plan, Varosha would now be back under Greek Cypriot control and its residents back in their homes. Despite this, the majority of Greek Cypriots voted against the plan, whereas the Turkish Cypriots voted for it.