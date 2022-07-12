Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Tehran next Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
It will be only Putin's second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's armed intervention in Ukraine on Feb. 24, following a trip to Central Asia at the end of June.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.
Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Erdoğan.
