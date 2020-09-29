Russia urges Turkey to work for a cease-fire in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We call on all sides, especially partner countries such as Turkey to do all they can for a cease-fire and get back to a peaceful settlement of this conflict using political and diplomatic means," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Moscow wanted the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to stop, and warned that the talk of providing military support to either side only added fuel to the fire.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Peskov added that Moscow was in constant contact with the authorities in Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan about the conflict.

Tensions rose in the southern Caucasus between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday morning over clashes in which Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces shelled the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian zones.

The two former Soviet countries have long been in conflict over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is under illegal Armenian occupation, and border clashes in the region have intensified in recent months.

Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh declared so-called independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Though a cease-fire was agreed on in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia frequently accuse each other of attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azerbaijani-Armenian frontier.