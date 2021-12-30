Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year's greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, according to a statement by the Kremlin.
While Turkey has criticized Moscow's annexation of Crimea, the two countries enjoy strong relations.
Ankara’s acquisition of the advanced S-400 Russian air defense system, prompted Washington to remove Turkey from its F-35 Lightning II jet program.
The two countries back opposing sides in Syria and Libya and have been part of the Astana talks.
Erdoğan has frequently called for a six-nation platform comprising of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region, saying it would be a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.
Russia recently welcomed attempts to normalize Turkey-Armenia relations, saying that it would contribute to regional stability.
