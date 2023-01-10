The Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners will meet in Türkiye this week, for talks that are likely to include steps needed in the course of the ongoing war.

"I confirm that I am planning such a meeting," Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told journalists, according to Russian news agency Interfax. She said there had already been a discussion on the "approximate agenda of negotiations," but gave no details.

The talks are to be held on the sidelines of a summit, running from Thursday to Saturday, which will be attended by human rights representatives from countries worldwide.

Ukraine's Ukrinform news agency quoted Ukraine’s commissioner Dmytro Lubinets as saying the main issue was "the return of our heroes and heroines," which served as a reference to prisoner exchanges. "Separately, we want to raise the issue of the return of civilian hostages, whom the Russian Federation has detained en masse in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and whom it does not allow to go home," Lubinets was quoted as saying.

Peace talks between the two countries collapsed in the early months of Russia's invasion and have not been renewed since.

The Ombudsman Institution (KDK) and the European Union will hold an international ombudsman conference on "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" with the participation of more than 50 ombudsmen on Jan. 11-12. Within its scope, Lubinets is expected to meet Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç. According to a statement by the KDK, Malkoç said that Türkiye aimed to bring together the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia and added that the war must be halted as soon as possible.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February last year. Türkiye has since enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries. Also, Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul that reopened certain Ukrainian ports for releasing grain that had been stuck for months owing to the ongoing conflict. This development has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a mediator role by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in Ukraine.

With the unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread appreciation for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Türkiye has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, the country has also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. Türkiye also hosted Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya earlier in March.