The South Korean Embassy in Ankara held an exhibition displaying photos from the Anadolu Agency (AA) archive depicting years of interaction between the two countries.

Ambassador Lee Won-ik said Thursday that the history between the Koreans and Turks dates back centuries in the region of Asia where they were once neighbors. Their paths crossed again following the eruption of the Korean War in 1950, the ambassador noted, adding that it led to the creation of a special bond between the two nations.

While addressing the participants, the ambassador explained that the decision was made to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties with an exhibition of AA photographs that capture the connection between the two nations since "a picture is worth a thousand words."

The countries were more like family than friends as they rushed to one another's assistance during times of need, the South Korean envoy said, drawing special attention to Turkey's efforts during the Korean War and South Korea's help following the deadly earthquake that shook Turkey in 1999 and the severe wildfires of 2021.

The authorities and public in South Korea launched a support campaign for Turkey when it was hit by a deadly earthquake that killed thousands. The Asian nation also sent rescue units to the country and donated tens of thousands of saplings so provinces like Muğla, Antalya and Osmaniye could recover following the wildfires that devastated Turkey.

Also speaking at the event, Yusuf Özhan, the deputy director-general and editor-in-chief of Anadolu Agency, said the agency gladly contributed to the exhibition with its photos that depict milestones in the countries' relations.

Özhan stated that the countries' amicable ties strengthened over time across an array of fields, including sports, culture and commerce, highlighting their efforts to achieve peace around the world.

Countries from the same region can easily establish diplomatic ties, thus the Turkish-South Korean bond is a unique example since distance does not prevent the countries from maintaining good relations, Özhan explained.

Of the 16 countries participating in the Korean War, Turkey ranked fourth in terms of personnel contribution after it allocated 21,212 troops to the effort, and suffered the third most losses, losing 966 soldiers, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry citing South Korean sources. A total of 462 Turkish soldiers were laid to rest at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

Currently, the two countries cooperate in several international organizations, including the U.N., G-20 and MIKTA (a cross-regional partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia). Seoul and Ankara upgraded their bilateral relations to the "strategic partnership" level in 2012.