The speaker of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council called on his country to boost relations with Türkiye.

Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh has underlined the importance of boosting his country’s relations with Türkiye.

The call came during Al Sheikh's meeting on Thursday in the capital Riyadh with Turkish Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy, the state news agency SPA reported.

Al Sheikh said it is important to enhance ties between the Saudi Shura Council and Türkiye's Parliament and to activate the parliamentary friendship committees between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between Riyadh and Ankara and ways of bolstering their ties.

Ulusoy, for his part, hailed the relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

"Cooperation between the two countries reflects positively on the region and the Islamic nation,” he added.

The diplomat also conveyed an invitation from Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to Al Sheikh to visit Türkiye.

Ties between Riyadh and Ankara witnessed several rapprochement steps and an exchange of high-level visits in recent months after years of strained relations.