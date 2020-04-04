Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya thanked Turkey on Saturday for authorizing ventilators, rejecting baseless claims by Spanish media suggesting that Ankara had seized medical equipment earlier this week.

“Thank you #Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu 4 authorising the export of Turkish respirators bought by two of our Autonomous Communities Navarra & CastillaLaMancha in view of the urgency in we appreciate the gesture of a friend & ally,” she said on Twitter.

Laya also noted in a TV program that unjust statements were voiced by some opposition parties against Turkey, saying that kind of baseless accusations harm bilateral relations.

On Friday, some Spanish media outlets claimed that Turkey blocked medical cargo heading to Spain, including 150 ventilators purchased by Spain amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Turkey had issued a regulation restricting the export of these types of medical equipment before Spain's request.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also shared a message on Twitter on Saturday. “Will always stand by friendly Spain. Will overcome these difficult times together,” he wrote.

"Confiscating (medical) products is an ugly accusation,” Çavuşoğlu also said in a live broadcast and added that the Spanish Foreign Ministry corrected reports as well.