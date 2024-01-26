President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who welcomed Türkiye's approval of Sweden's membership.

In a phone call, Stoltenberg hailed Türkiye's move, saying that the alliance would be stronger with Sweden as an ally.

Britain's defense secretary also welcomed Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid, urging Hungary to follow suit.

"I am delighted that Türkiye has completed the ratification process for Sweden's accession to @NATO," Grant Shapps wrote on X.

Sweden will strengthen the alliance "as the world around us becomes more dangerous," Shapps said, urging Hungary to also approve the Nordic country's membership "without delay."

Earlier in the day, the law passed in the Turkish parliament ratifying Sweden's NATO membership was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette, finalizing the ratification, the Communications Directorate announced.