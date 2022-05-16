After having informal talks with Turkey on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Berlin, Sweden has announced it will send a diplomatic delegation to Turkey to discuss the country joining the alliance as well as Turkey’s concerns about its support to the PKK terrorist organization.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed that the delegation will visit Turkey and said it will be sent to Ankara very soon to evaluate the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision in favor of joining NATO.

The move comes after Turkey had voiced reservations about the membership of Sweden and Finland, saying that these two countries have been acting as safe havens for terrorist organizations, including the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG.

"I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to go into details of closed-door conversations in Berlin but echoed Stoltenberg's position.

"I'm very confident that we will reach consensus on that," Blinken told reporters, adding that NATO was "a place for dialogue."

Çavuşoğlu said talks with Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Berlin had been helpful. The two countries had made suggestions to respond to Ankara's concerns, which Turkey would consider, while he had provided them proof terrorists were present on their territory, he said.

He singled out Sweden in particular, saying the PKK, banned as terrorists by the United States and EU, had held meetings in Stockholm over the weekend.

Nevertheless, he said Turkey did not oppose the alliance's policy of being open to all European countries who wish to apply.

“Security guarantees are definitely needed. They need to end their support for terrorist organizations,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on Sunday in Berlin.

“We explained to member countries during the NATO meeting the support of Sweden and Finland to terrorist organizations. We have voiced openly especially the weapons support of Sweden. The statements of the Swedish foreign minister so far have not been constructive but provocative,” he added and also mentioned that during a meeting with the two countries, a working proposal came to address Turkey’s concerns.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has swung political and public opinion in Finland and neighboring Sweden in favor of NATO membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

All 30 members of the alliance must agree before new members can join.