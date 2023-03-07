The Swedish parliament is set to pass an anti-terror law Tuesday as the country aims for NATO membership. However, this process has been obstructed due to tensions with Türkiye over anti-Türkiye and anti-Islam protests in Stockholm.

If passed, the new legislation will go into force on June 1.

According to the Swedish media, the new counterterrorism bill will target the financing, aiding, and propagation of terrorist groups. Traveling abroad to join or assist a terrorist group will also be penalized if the law goes into effect.

Türkiye has been demanding Stockholm take concrete actions to combat terrorist groups PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping Ankara would okay Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance. However, Türkiye says that the adopted rules were insufficient and nothing much had been done to stop the activities of the terrorist groups.

While Türkiye was unsatisfied with the vague approach of Sweden, Ankara postponed a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland over the Nordic countries’ NATO bid after Swedish authorities allowed a Danish far-right politician to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan. 21.

The talks are set to restart with a foreign ministerial-level meeting in Brussels on Thursday. Stockholm reiterates its determination to take the steps required under a trilateral memorandum signed in June by Sweden, Finland, and Türkiye during a NATO Summit held in Madrid.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has recently said that he acknowledges Sweden has changed its laws on terrorism and also pledged to pass a new bill, but what Türkiye demands is concrete action.

“There are pledges (by Sweden and Finland) to NATO membership. We can’t say ‘yes’ to Sweden’s NATO membership without seeing these steps. Everyone should see clearly that Sweden is not fulfilling its obligations. That’s why we said ‘yes’ for the meeting to be held in Brussels,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members, except Türkiye and Hungary, have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

Türkiye has frequently voiced that it does not oppose NATO enlargement but criticizes Stockholm for not acting against elements posing a security threat to Ankara.

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

However, recent provocative demonstrations by terrorist sympathizers and Islamophobic figures in Stockholm have led Turkish leaders to question Sweden’s commitment to take the necessary steps to gain NATO membership.

Ahead of a historic NATO summit, the three countries signed a trilateral deal in June that prevented a Turkish veto. In the memorandum, the Nordic countries said they would address Türkiye’s extradition requests for terrorists. In addition, the joint directive states that Finland and Sweden “will not provide support to ... the organization described as FETÖ and terrorist groups.”