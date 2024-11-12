As Donald Trump prepares for a second term as U.S. president, experts are optimistic about the potential for improved U.S.-Türkiye relations.

Key figures, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ankara James Jeffrey, former Ambassador to Damascus Robert Ford, and Hudson Institute senior fellow Luke Coffey, shared their insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) on how the relationship between the two nations might evolve under Trump's leadership.

Jeffrey, who expressed strong optimism for the future of U.S.-Türkiye relations, pointed out that while a complete agreement had not been reached in recent years, there was a "common understanding" between the two sides, particularly regarding Syria.

He recalled Trump's decision in 2018 to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, a move that created a power vacuum potentially filled by Syria, Iran, or ISIS. "That region remains a concern," Jeffrey stated, adding that there is room for further collaboration.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jeffrey suggested that Trump could leverage Türkiye's role in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, given Türkiye's recent diplomatic efforts.

"Türkiye has played a leading role in bringing both sides together," he said, emphasizing that Trump could look to Türkiye to continue supporting peace negotiations.

On Trump’s relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Jeffrey, who knows Trump personally, remarked, "Trump trusts and respects Erdoğan, and I believe he will turn to Ankara for guidance." While acknowledging technical hurdles in lifting the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), he suggested that Trump would likely seek ways to advance U.S.-Türkiye cooperation.

YPG and U.S.-Türkiye tensions

Robert Ford also noted that the situation in Syria could positively influence U.S.-Türkiye relations.

He expressed doubt that a new Trump administration would continue supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) under YPG leadership, calling it a significant point of contention between the U.S. and Türkiye.

Ford acknowledged that within the Republican Party, some factions favored maintaining U.S. military presence in Syria to counter Iranian influence, but he suggested that a pragmatic approach would involve reducing U.S. military influence in the region.

Ford also predicted that U.S.-Türkiye discussions could be key in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with hopes for "more productive conversations" between the two nations regarding peace negotiations.

He further speculated that Trump would not pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the early stages of his second term, stating, "The war in Gaza will end when Israel is ready."

Time for reconciliation

Luke Coffey highlighted that each new U.S. administration presents an opportunity to reset relations with allies.

He believed that both Trump and Erdoğan had proven capable of setting aside personal differences in favor of national interests.

Coffey suggested that the time had come for the U.S. to rethink its relationship with the YPG and work toward repairing ties with Türkiye, a NATO ally.

Coffey emphasized that Türkiye was the only country trusted by both Ukraine and Russia, making it crucial to any potential peace deal. "If Trump seeks a resolution between Ukraine and Russia, Türkiye will need to play a pivotal role," he said.

Regarding the longstanding issue of Türkiye’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Coffey acknowledged that the dispute over F-35 fighter jets would not be resolved quickly. However, he proposed that confidence-building measures in other defense sectors could pave the way for progress.