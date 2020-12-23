President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled that 2021 will be a year of foreign policy for Turkey, as he urged all European countries and the U.S. to open a clean new page in the new year.

“Turkey has no luxury of turning its back on either West or East. While maintaining good ties with the US and Europe, we cannot ignore Africa and Asia,” Erdoğan told ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmakers at his party’s parliamentary group meeting Wednesday.