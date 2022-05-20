Turkey and Colombia raised their bilateral ties to the level of strategical partnership after signing a joint memorandum, the Turkish president said on Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque Marquez, following a meeting in the former's working office at the Dolmabahçe Palace in the metropolis of Istanbul.

The two leaders touched on issues related to bilateral relations between Ankara and Bogota during the meeting.

"Turkey and Colombia have raised their bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership with the joint memorandum," Erdoğan told reporters.

He added that he plans to pay a visit to Colombia, along with a tour of the region, by Aug. 7.