Turkey’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Myanmar military for carrying out a coup d'etat, while urging military authorities to release all politicians and civilians detained as part of the takeover.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry said Turkey opposes all types of coups and military interventions.

The statement continued by saying that Turkey expects the military to "immediately" release all politicians and civilians detained, and lifting of all obstacles on elected officials and democratic institutions, as well as convening a new parliament elected by people's free will.

"We hope that this grave development does not further deteriorate the situation of Rohingya Muslims living in dire conditions in Myanmar," the ministry added.

Turkey thwarted a military take over by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked putschists in the military on July 15, 2016.

On the night of July 15, 2016, a small military junta, formed by FETÖ members, tried to overthrow the democratically elected government and assassinate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was on holiday in the Marmaris district of southwestern Muğla province.

Coup plotters, who used heavy weaponry, including fighter jets, helicopters and tanks, against pro-democracy citizens that poured onto streets, killed 251 people and wounded nearly 2,200.

The coup attempt, which was the first in almost two decades in coup-prone Turkey, saw FETÖ's military infiltrators try to seize power. The attempt was thwarted thanks to strong public resistance.